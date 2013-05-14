* Indian overnight cash rates trade little changed at
7.30/7.35 percent versus Monday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent.
* Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window rises to
1.1 trillion rupees compared with 904.20 billion rupees on
Monday.
* Repo borrowing has been above 1 trillion rupees in five of the
last six trading sessions, reflecting the extent of cash
tightness.
* Traders, however, expect cash rates to remain close to the
repo rate of 7.25 percent as banks have excess bonds to borrow
from the central bank at the repo auction.
* Traders say demand for funds, however, is slightly lower as it
is the second week of the reporting fortnight.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)