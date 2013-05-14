BRIEF-Banco do Brasil gets $1.35 billion bid for Patagonia unit - Bloomberg
* Banco do Brasil gets $1.35 billion bid for Patagonia unit - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommunekredit
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date May 23, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 11bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 11bp
Payment Date May 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0934157446
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Banco do Brasil gets $1.35 billion bid for Patagonia unit - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Newly merged lender share soar 10.7 pct since official tie-up
* Received approval of China Banking Regulatory Commission in relation to appointment qualification of Shi Yuzhu and Song Chunfeng as non-executive directors