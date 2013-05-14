BRIEF-Banco do Brasil gets $1.35 billion bid for Patagonia unit - Bloomberg
* Banco do Brasil gets $1.35 billion bid for Patagonia unit - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caterpillar International Finance
Limited
Guarantor Caterpillar Financial Services
Corporation
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date May 23,2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 30bp
Payment Date May 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBS & SG
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0934041731
* Newly merged lender share soar 10.7 pct since official tie-up
* Received approval of China Banking Regulatory Commission in relation to appointment qualification of Shi Yuzhu and Song Chunfeng as non-executive directors