BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking Corp received approvals of qualifications of directors
* Received approval of China Banking Regulatory Commission in relation to appointment qualification of Shi Yuzhu and Song Chunfeng as non-executive directors
May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU
Guarantor Telefonica SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 29, 2019
Coupon 2.736 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 175 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 221.6
bp over the 3.75 pct January 2019
DBR
Payment Date May 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, CaixaBank,
Mediobanca, RBS, Santander GBM & UBS
Investment Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0934042549
Data supplied by International Insider.
