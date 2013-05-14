May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Carrefour SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 22, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.819

Reoffer price 99.819

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 118.1

bp over the 3.5 pct Jul 2019 DBR

Payment Date May 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Natixis, SG

CIB, Barclays, BBV, Citi, RBS,

Santander, Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0934191114

