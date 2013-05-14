BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking Corp received approvals of qualifications of directors
* Received approval of China Banking Regulatory Commission in relation to appointment qualification of Shi Yuzhu and Song Chunfeng as non-executive directors
May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date May 21, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.479
Reoffer price 99.479
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, DB, MS & RBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0933541509
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Received approval of China Banking Regulatory Commission in relation to appointment qualification of Shi Yuzhu and Song Chunfeng as non-executive directors
* FY ended Dec 2016 net premium earned 1.40 billion naira versus 2.46 billion naira year ago
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday: