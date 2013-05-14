BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking Corp received approvals of qualifications of directors
* Received approval of China Banking Regulatory Commission in relation to appointment qualification of Shi Yuzhu and Song Chunfeng as non-executive directors
May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date November 21, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.363
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107.3
bp over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR
Payment Date May 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank,
Santander GBM & SwedBank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
ISIN XS0933994807
