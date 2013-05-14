TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Apr 5

Apr 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE092T16975 IDFC BK 28-Apr-17 99.6373 6.0394 1 25 99.