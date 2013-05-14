BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services' unit to buy Alternative Investment Market Advisors Pvt Ltd
* Says entered into SPA for acquisition of Alternative Investment Market Advisors Private Limited
BANGALORE, May 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33700 ICS-201(B22mm) 34600 ICS-102(B22mm) 26500 ICS-103(23mm) 30800 ICS-104(24mm) 34100 ICS-202(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm) 36500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 34000 ICS-105MMA(27) 35200 ICS-105PHR(28) 37000 ICS-105(28mm) 36500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37000 ICS-105(29mm) 37300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 37500 ICS-105(30mm) 37900 ICS-105(31mm) 38900 ICS-106(32mm) 40000 ICS-107(34mm) 48500
Apr 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE043D14IZ9 IDFC 9D 7-Apr-17 99.9671 6.0062 1 25 99.9671
Apr 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE092T16975 IDFC BK 28-Apr-17 99.6373 6.0394 1 25 99.