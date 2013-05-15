* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.4 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.27 percent lower. * Asian shares were steady on Wednesday, with Tokyo stocks surging to a fresh 5-1/2 year high as Japanese exporters rallied on the yen's sharp slide. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 4.20 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed. * Analysts still cautious about whether shares could gain much further after rising for four consecutive weeks given concerns about other areas of the economy, including data on Monday that showed a spike in trade deficit. * Also, United Spirits Ltd's March-quarter earnings. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)