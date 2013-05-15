* USD/INR seen starting little changed versus its previous close of 54.81/82, tracking mixed cues from other Asian currencies, with the domestic share market performance being key for further direction. * Asian shares were steady on Wednesday, with Tokyo stocks surging to a fresh 5-1/2 year high as Japanese exporters rallied on the yen's sharp slide. * Asian currencies were trading mixed compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair is seen starting around 54.78-82 levels and moving in a 54.65 to 54.95 range in the session. * Traders will monitor domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows. * India's central bank will take note of falling inflation when discussing potential interest rate cuts, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday, adding he was very happy about the falling inflation. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)