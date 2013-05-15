* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to edge further down from 7.47 percent, its lowest level in almost three years following the comments from the central bank governor post market hours on Tuesday. * India's central bank will take note of falling inflation when discussing potential interest rate cuts, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday, adding he was very happy about the falling inflation. * India's headline inflation fell below 5 percent in April, dropping within the central bank's comfort zone for the first time in more than three years and fuelling market hopes for more monetary easing to revive flagging economic growth. * A fall in global crude oil prices is also expected to help the market sentiment. * Traders however expect some profit taking with yields having fallen more than 25 basis points since May 3, the day when the RBI disappointed markets by signalling a more hawkish stance than expected, despite cutting rates by 25 basis points. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on May 17, which includes the sale of new 10-year 2023 bonds for 70 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)