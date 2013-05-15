* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 7.43 percent from its previous close, the lowest since May 25 2010, after RBI Governor Subbarao said he would take note of falling inflation when discussing potential interest rate cuts. * That is further raising expectations of rate cuts even after the RBI has not announced bond purchases via open market operations to ease a tight liquidity deficit as had been expected * The country's headline wholesale inflation eased below 5 percent in April, dropping within the central bank's comfort zone for the first time in more than three years, according to data on Tuesday. * Traders, however, expect some profit-taking, with yields having fallen 31 basis points so far since May 3, the day when the RBI disappointed markets by signalling a more hawkish stance than expected, despite cutting rates by 25 basis points. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on May 17, which includes the sale of new 10-year 2023 bonds for 70 billion rupees. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)