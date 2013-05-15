* USD/INR inches higher to 54.82/83 from its close of 54.81/82 on Tuesday tracking mixed cues from Asian currencies, but strong domestic shares likely to limit the upside. * Domestic shares trading up 0.7 percent. * The pair is seen moving in a 54.65 to 54.95 range in the session. * Traders will monitor domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows. * India's central bank will take note of falling inflation when discussing potential interest rate cuts, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday, adding he was very happy about the falling inflation. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)