* India's main BSE index gains 1.05 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 1 percent. * Lenders such as ICICI Bank Ltd gain after RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said he would take note of falling inflation when discussing potential interest rate cuts. * That is sparking more rate cuts hopes after the wholesale inflation index eased to its lowest in more than three years, according to data on Tuesday. * ICICI Bank gains 1.1 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd is up 1.5 percent. * Tata Motors Ltd's shares up 1.4 percent after its unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd reported a 12 percent increase in sales in April on Tuesday, raising expectations the more important wholesales numbers would improve. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd gains 0.4 percent for a second day on expectations the government would allow it to reduce the share of oil price subsidies provided to state refiners. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)