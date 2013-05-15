* Nomura has upgraded Havells India Ltd to "buy" from "neutral" and raised its target price to 802 rupees from 571 rupees, citing aggressive growth plans for fiscal 2014. * Nomura says its survey of distributors indicates Havells has gained market share in sales for fans and other categories. * The investment bank adds its survey also indicates Havells is budgeting for "aggressive" growth targets for products such as switches, lighting fixtures, fans, consumer durables and wires. * Havells India's shares up 1.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)