By Ethan Bilby
BRUSSELS, May 14 The European Commission plans
to send a formal warning to China that it is ready to levy trade
duties against telecoms equipment makers Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd and ZTE Corp over what it says are illegal subsidies, people
close to the matter said.
EU trade chief Karel De Gucht is set to win support from the
bloc's executive on Wednesday to send the warning letter and
show China's new president, Xi Jinping, that Brussels is serious
about countering what it says is state support.
"We want to send a warning to the Chinese, a letter of
intent that if they don't change their practices, there will be
duties," said one person involved, adding that De Gucht had the
full backing of European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso.
Huawei, the world's second-largest telecom equipment maker
behind Sweden's Ericsson (ERICb.ST), and fifth-biggest vendor
ZTE say their operations conform with international trading
regulations.
The EU decision marks an intensification of efforts to guard
against what Brussels says is dumping by China, the EU's
second-largest trading partner. From June, the Commission will
also levy duties on billions of dollars of solar panels from
China, EU officials have told Reuters.
Unlisted Huawei [HWT.UL] was a little known telecom
equipment firm less than a decade ago but now, along with its
smaller rival ZTE (000063.SZ) (0763.HK), it holds almost a
quarter of the European market.
That poses a security risk, the Commission says, because
European industries ranging from healthcare to water utilities
are becoming reliant on cheaper Chinese wireless technology.
An internal EU report last year recommended that the
27-member bloc should take action against Chinese telecoms
equipment makers as their increasing dominance of mobile
networks made them a threat to security as well as to home-grown
companies. [ID:nL5E8NBAB2]
Chinese telecom equipment makers receive export rebates from
the Chinese government and are also able to sell their equipment
at lower prices as China's state-run policy banks usually
provide loans for network infrastructure in emerging markets,
industry sources said.
However, Huawei and ZTE argue that European governments also
provide some form of incentives for their own telecom equipment
makers, they said.
COLLECTING EVIDENCE
A Huawei spokeswoman in Brussels declined to comment on the
move, but the company denies receiving unfair subsidies. It says
its advantages are due to low-cost manufacturing and that its
products are secure.
ZTE said its operations conform with trading regulations of
the World Trade Organization and local markets, and it is also
committed to safeguarding the interests of China and Europe.
"We are confident that our practices are in line with
regulations in China and other markets," said ZTE spokesman
David Dai Shu.
Huawei derives more than a third of its revenues from
Europe, Middle East and Africa, while ZTE gets around a quarter
of its revenues from Europe, the Americas and Oceania markets,
company data showed. No further breakdown was available.
"There is probably slightly more impact on Huawei as it has
a larger market share in Europe compared to ZTE. Some of ZTE's
projects in Europe aren't making money anyway," said Yang
Haofan, a telecom analyst from Guotai Junan Securities.
"As for European vendors, they face getting fewer contracts
for their bids in China's 4G market if the EU does go ahead with
its sanctions," Yang said in Shanghai by telephone.
De Gucht told Reuters in February there were serious
concerns about China's growing presence in mobile telecoms
networks, noting that the United States and Australia had
effectively shut Huawei out of their markets over security
concerns.
Last year, Germany excluded Huawei from supplying the
infrastructure for a national academic research network.
But European manufacturers Ericsson (ERICb.ST),
Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA and Nokia Siemens Networks [NOKI.UL]
fear retaliation in China if they push to launch an anti-subsidy
case, so the Commission has been collecting evidence on Huawei
and ZTE with a view to launching a case on its own initiative.
Division between EU countries over the telecoms issue meant
De Gucht has trodden cautiously. Britain and the Netherlands
have embraced Huawei as a major job provider, while France and
Italy have been backing De Gucht on going ahead with sanctions.
Officials say they now have proof of Chinese subsidies.
"This is a political decision tomorrow," said another person
briefed on the Commission's thinking. "It's basically saying, we
have all the evidence we need, we don't need to launch an
investigation," the person said.
The Huawei spokeswoman noted that the company had offered
several times to meet the European Commission but was rebuffed.
"We are open to talking with stakeholders. Because there are
allegations, there are misunderstandings and misperceptions,
that's why we are always keen to discuss with all the
stakeholders," Tina Tsai said.
