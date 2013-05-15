* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 7.34 percent, lower than 7.4769 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 7.36 percent, while the lowest was 7.31 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell 364-day t-bills at 7.26 percent versus the auction cut-off of 7.4780 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for 364-day t-bills was 7.30 percent, while the lowest was 7.23 percent. * The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Wednesday. * Short-term rates have eased after the central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points on May 3 and conducted open market operation last week to infuse liquidity. * Hopes of further rates cuts following the sharply lower inflation are also exerting downward pressure on yields. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.net)