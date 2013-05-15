* USD/INR trades at 54.80/81 versus its close of 54.81/82 as gains in the domestic sharemarket are offset by the euro's losses versus the greenback. * The domestic sharemarket is trading up 2 percent on day, after the hawkish central bank governor said he had taken note of the falling inflation, reinforcing bets about future rate cuts. * The index of the dollar against six majors is trading up 0.3 percent after weak German data. * The euro fell to a six-week low against a buoyant dollar on Wednesday, hurt by worse-than-expected German and French gross domestic product (GDP) data, which kept alive chances of more monetary easing by the European Central Bank. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)