By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK May 17 Thai stocks offer good value and earnings prospects in a Southeast Asian context, with domestically driven sectors such as telecoms set to deliver high growth, helped by the strong baht that is causing problems for exporters, Navis Capital Partners said.

Richard Foyston, chairman of the Malaysian-based investment firm, said the baht THB=TH and most other Asian currencies had appreciated by an average of roughly 2 percent per year over the past 20 years and would probably keep appreciating as economic growth in the region kept up the pressure.

The baht hit a 16-year high in April and at one point had risen 7 percent against the dollar since the start of the year. It has fallen back since then and traded around 29.74 per dollar on Friday, a rise of about 3 percent in 2013.

"The long-term trend is slow appreciation and Thai companies just have to manage within that ... It causes short-term fluctuations but I don't think there's any long-term fundamental change for Thailand," Foyston, whose team manages $650 million of equity funds, told Reuters in an interview in Bangkok.

Telecoms constitute the largest sector in Navis Capital Partners' Thai equities exposure, and this helps to insulate the fund from baht appreciation because telecom revenues are generated in local currency while costs are often in foreign currencies, he said.

Thai telecoms sub-index .SETIC has jumped 41 percent so far this year, outperforming other major sectors such as banks .SETB and gaining more than twice as much as the broad SET index .SETI.

Foyston said Thai equities currently accounted for about 30 percent, the heaviest weighting, of his core public equity portfolio, the Navis Asia Navigator Fund, which was double what it was a couple of years ago.

"Starting last year, we started to think that the best values in the region were in Thailand, where we see good economic growth, we see good earnings growth and we see relatively low valuations," he said.

"The question for Thailand is: are we half-way through the cycle or are we near the end of the cycle? ... However, conditions are still quite good. We’re still pretty heavily weighted and we’re still comfortable with that," he said.

The fund has 13 percent in Malaysian-listed companies .KLSE, 10 percent in Indonesian firms listed in Singapore .FTSTI and 6 percent in Singapore listed companies. The fund currently has no investments in Indonesian firms listed on Jakarta’s stock exchange .JKSE.

The Navigator fund has returned 18 percent per year on average since inception in 2005, higher than benchmarks, he said.

"Right now we have lower than usual weighting in Indonesia and Malaysia and higher than usual in Thailand ... The reason we're low or high is based on the companies that we're looking at," he said.

"It's not because we exit one country or increase in another country. Our primary focus is on identifying companies we think will have low valuations and good growth prospects."

(Editing by Stephen Coates)

