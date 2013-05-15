BRIEF-Firm Capital American Realty Partners reports qtrly net loss per share $0.05
May 30 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp
May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Perpetual Subordinated bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.95
Yield 6.894 pct
Spread 639 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 2.75 pct OBL 160
Payment Date May 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank AG, Raiffeisen Bank International AG &
UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law Austrian
Notes 5/28/2013 to 5/27/2016 fixed,
5/28/2016 to 5/27/2019 fixed, 3y swap rate (as of 5/26/2016) +
initial credit spread
5/28/2019 to perpetuity floating, 3-month EURIBOR + initial credit
spread + 2.5% step-up
ISIN AT0000A107A5
* EQS-News: Bank Saint Petersburg announces 20% dividend payout for 2016