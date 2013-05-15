May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 27, 2016
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.656
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.