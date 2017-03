* Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Oil India Ltd , Wockhardt Ltd, and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd have been added in the MSCI India index , the index provider said in a statement on Wednesday after completing its May review. * There have been no deletions from the MSCI India index. * Oil India has additionally been added to MSCI Emerging Markets index. * The changes will take place after the close of trade on May 31, MSCI added. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)