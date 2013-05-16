* USD/INR seen starting at 54.74 levels versus its
Wednesday's close of 54.78/79 as the dollar weakens versus major
currencies overseas but domestic shares to be watched for cues
on fund flows.
* The dollar moved away from a fresh 4-1/2 year high against the
yen hit in the previous session after disappointing U.S.
industrial data caused U.S. Treasury prices to rise for the
first time in a week, while the euro wobbled near a six-week
low.
* Almost all Asian currencies trading mildly stronger compared
with the dollar. See for a snapshot.
* The pair is seen moving in a 54.70 to 54.95 range early in the
session.
* Traders will monitor domestic shares for cues on foreign fund
flows, with the Singapore Nifty, an early indication of
the possible market direction, down 0.1 percent currently.
