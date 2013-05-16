* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open little changed versus its close of 7.46 percent as market consolidates after the recent rally. * Yields fell sharply following the lower-than-expected wholesale price based inflation data and the central bank governor's comment saying they will take into account the fall in inflation while formulating policy. * Traders expect some sell-off in the current benchmark bond ahead of the sale of the new 10-year paper on Friday. However, yields are likely to be capped at 7.50 percent, dealers say. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on May 17, which includes the sale of new 10-year 2023 bonds for 70 billion rupees. * A rise in global crude oil prices may also hurt bonds. Brent crude oil prices rose by more than $1 on Wednesday, reversing early losses to settle above $103 a barrel and increasing its premium over U.S. crude to the largest in 13 sessions. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)