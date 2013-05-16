* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is
expected to open little changed versus its close of 7.46 percent
as market consolidates after the recent rally.
* Yields fell sharply following the lower-than-expected
wholesale price based inflation data and the central bank
governor's comment saying they will take into account the fall
in inflation while formulating policy.
* Traders expect some sell-off in the current benchmark bond
ahead of the sale of the new 10-year paper on Friday. However,
yields are likely to be capped at 7.50 percent, dealers say.
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on
May 17, which includes the sale of new 10-year 2023 bonds for 70
billion rupees.
* A rise in global crude oil prices may also hurt bonds. Brent
crude oil prices rose by more than $1 on Wednesday, reversing
early losses to settle above $103 a barrel and increasing its
premium over U.S. crude to the largest in 13 sessions.
