* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.02
percent down on low volumes and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan is 0.32 percent higher.
* Asian shares got off to a positive start on Thursday after
data showed Japan's economy accelerated in the first three
months of the year, in contrast to an enduring recession in the
euro zone which was keeping the euro in the doldrums.
* Analysts say rate cut hopes and strong liquidity by FIIs would
continue to drive markets in the near term.
* India's monsoon rains may arrive on the southern coast around
June 3, the weather office forecast on Wednesday, a late debut
that will raise fears any revival for drought-hit tracts of
southern and western farmland could be delayed.
* Apollo Hospitals, Oil India, Wockhardt
, and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd
have been added in the MSCI India index. Oil
India has also been included in the updated MSCI Emerging
Markets index.
* Also on watch, Earnings of Bajaj Auto Ltd, Reliance
Capital Ltd