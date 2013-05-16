* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.02 percent down on low volumes and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.32 percent higher. * Asian shares got off to a positive start on Thursday after data showed Japan's economy accelerated in the first three months of the year, in contrast to an enduring recession in the euro zone which was keeping the euro in the doldrums. * Analysts say rate cut hopes and strong liquidity by FIIs would continue to drive markets in the near term. * India's monsoon rains may arrive on the southern coast around June 3, the weather office forecast on Wednesday, a late debut that will raise fears any revival for drought-hit tracts of southern and western farmland could be delayed. * Apollo Hospitals, Oil India, Wockhardt , and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd have been added in the MSCI India index. Oil India has also been included in the updated MSCI Emerging Markets index. * Also on watch, Earnings of Bajaj Auto Ltd, Reliance Capital Ltd