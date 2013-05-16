* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of 16.47 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, marking their biggest single day of buying since Feb. 7, regulatory and provisional exchange data showed. * Foreign investors have been net buyers of stocks for 20 consecutive sessions as of Tuesday, as per regulatory and exchange data, bringing their total for the year to $12.98 billion. * Traders say a global market rally, sparked by easier monetary policy, has led to a surge in foreign investments into domestic markets. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)