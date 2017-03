* USD/INR trades little changed at 54.79/80 versus its previous close of 54.78/79, after a mildly weaker start as a lower start to the domestic share market offsets the dollar's global weakness. * The dollar moved away from a fresh 4-1/2 year high against the yen hit in the previous session after disappointing U.S. industrial data caused U.S. Treasury prices to rise for the first time in a week, while the euro wobbled near a six-week low. * Almost all Asian currencies trading mildly stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair is seen moving in a 54.70 to 54.95 range early in the session. * Traders to monitor domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows. Local shares trading down 0.2 percent in pre-open trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)