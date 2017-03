* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases to 7.42 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.46 percent, buoyed by positive sentiment in the market after headline inflation fell below 5 percent in April, intensifying rate cut hopes. * "There is a bullish momentum in the market. The main move is done, but the rally will continue if there are no negatives," a trader with a foreign bank says. * The 10-year yield had dropped to 7.35 percent on Wednesday, its lowest since Dec. 2, 2009. * "The market is in bullish momentum, so traders are ignoring absence of OMO," a trader with another foreign bank says. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday, which includes the sale of new 10-year 2023 bonds for 70 billion rupees. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6636 9202; Reuters Messaging: shamik.paul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)