* India's main BSE index up 0.35 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.46 percent, touching its highest intraday level since November 2010 of 6187.30 earlier in the session. * Continued hopes for rate cuts are driving the rally: ICICI Bank Ltd gains 2.25 percent, Bank of Baroda is up 2.02 percent and State Bank of India is up 1.83 percent. * Oil India Ltd gains as much as 3.4 percent after MSCI included company in its India and Emerging Markets indexes. * Other additions to the MSCI India index also gain with Apollo Hospitals up 4.49 percent, Wockhardt Ltd up 3.22 percent and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare up 3.96 percent. * However, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd falls 1.33 percent and Infosys Ltd is down 0.75 percent as investors sell to short cover bank positions. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)