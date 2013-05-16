* The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 basis point to 6.74 percent to hit the lowest since September 2011, extending steep falls as optimism over rate cuts next month continues to spur receiving. * "We have seen aggressive interest from our hedge fund customers in Singapore for the five-year OIS," said a trader with a private bank. * The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) was trading unchanged at 7.10 percent. * "Some of the traders are punting on curve steepeners but there is some uncertainty over the liquidity situation," said a trader with a foreign bank. * Over the last two weeks, the liquidity deficit has been much above the central banks' stated comfort level, with repo borrowings in the vicinity of 1 trillion rupees ($18.25 billion). * Traders expect the one-year OIS to fall to 7 percent, below the repo rate of 7.25 percent, if the central bank announces further open market operations (OMO) this month. * Last week the central bank bought nearly 100 billion rupees worth of debt through OMOs. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)