* The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1
basis point to 6.74 percent to hit the lowest since September
2011, extending steep falls as optimism over rate cuts next
month continues to spur receiving.
* "We have seen aggressive interest from our hedge fund
customers in Singapore for the five-year OIS," said a trader
with a private bank.
* The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS)
was trading unchanged at 7.10 percent.
* "Some of the traders are punting on curve steepeners but there
is some uncertainty over the liquidity situation," said a trader
with a foreign bank.
* Over the last two weeks, the liquidity deficit has been much
above the central banks' stated comfort level, with repo
borrowings in the vicinity of 1 trillion rupees ($18.25
billion).
* Traders expect the one-year OIS to fall to 7 percent, below
the repo rate of 7.25 percent, if the central bank announces
further open market operations (OMO) this month.
* Last week the central bank bought nearly 100 billion rupees
worth of debt through OMOs.
