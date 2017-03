* USD/INR edges up to 54.85/86 versus its close of 54.78/79, tracking the euro's losses versus the dollar and a choppy domestic sharemarket. * The dollar held close to a 4-1/2 year high against the yen with buying from Japanese importers helping it to recoup some of the losses suffered after disappointing U.S. industrial data, while the euro wobbled near a six-week low. * Domestic shares up 0.2 percent, but some choppiness seen on profit-taking after the recent rally on the back of expectations for a rate cut. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)