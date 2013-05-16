* India's main BSE index gains 0.17 percent. The broader NSE index rises 0.4 percent, after earlier touching its highest intraday level since November 2010 of 6187.30 earlier in the session. * Continued hopes for rate cuts are driving the rally: ICICI Bank Ltd gains 1.65 percent, Bank of Baroda is up 1 percent and State Bank of India is up 2.1 percent. * Oil India Ltd gains 1 percent after MSCI included the company in its India and Emerging Markets indexes. * MSCI also added three other stocks to its MSCI India index: Apollo Hospitals, up 6.5 percent, Wockhardt Ltd , up 1.3 percent, and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, up 6.8 percent. * However, Bajaj Auto Ltd falls 0.4 percent after its March-quarter margins came in lower than consensus expectations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)