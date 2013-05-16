May 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 750 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 30, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 19bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Svenska Handelsbanken
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.032 pct
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.