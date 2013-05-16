* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 6 basis points to 7.40 percent on continued hopes the central bank may cut interest rates as early as its next policy review in June. * Those expectations have been bolstered by data showing a sharp easing in wholesale inflation and after Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday it would take that into account for future monetary policy decisions. * The 10-year bond yield had fallen to as low as 7.35 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since December 2009, before profit-taking sent yield higher towards the close. * Some traders attributed Thursday's gains to short-covering after state-owned banks were aggressive buyers in the previous session, with nearly 30 percent of total purchases in government bonds, according to trading and reporting platform the Clearing Corp Of India. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)