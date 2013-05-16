* USD/INR continues to trade marginally stronger at 54.84/85 versus its previous close of 54.78/79 as the euro's losses against the greenback boost. * The dollar was near a six-week high against the euro and a 4-1/2 year peak against the yen on Thursday on prospects for more monetary easing in the euro zone and scaled back asset buying in the United States. * Domestic shares ended up 0.2 percent, but a choppy session boosted the dollar. There was intermittent profit-taking seen on the back of a sharp rally in the last two sessions after the wholesale price inflation data which has pushed up rate cut bets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)