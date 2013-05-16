* USD/INR continues to trade marginally stronger at 54.84/85
versus its previous close of 54.78/79 as the euro's losses
against the greenback boost.
* The dollar was near a six-week high against the euro and a
4-1/2 year peak against the yen on Thursday on prospects for
more monetary easing in the euro zone and scaled back asset
buying in the United States.
* Domestic shares ended up 0.2 percent, but a choppy
session boosted the dollar. There was intermittent profit-taking
seen on the back of a sharp rally in the last two sessions after
the wholesale price inflation data which has pushed up rate cut
bets.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)