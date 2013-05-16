* Indian overnight cash rates little changed at
7.25/7.30 percent versus the close of 7.25/7.35 percent on
Wednesday.
* Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window falls to
954.45 billion rupees compared with 1.1 trillion rupees on
Wednesday.
* Traders expect cash rates to remain close to the repo rate of
7.25 percent as banks have excess bonds to borrow from the
central bank at the repo auction.
* Traders say demand for funds, however, is slightly lower as it
is the second week of the reporting fortnight.
