* Indian overnight cash rates little changed at 7.25/7.30 percent versus the close of 7.25/7.35 percent on Wednesday. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window falls to 954.45 billion rupees compared with 1.1 trillion rupees on Wednesday. * Traders expect cash rates to remain close to the repo rate of 7.25 percent as banks have excess bonds to borrow from the central bank at the repo auction. * Traders say demand for funds, however, is slightly lower as it is the second week of the reporting fortnight. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)