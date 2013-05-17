* USD/INR seen starting little changed versus its close
of 54.7750/7850 on Thursday as gains in the dollar versus major
currencies get offset by positive opening cues from domestic
shares.
* Japanese shares slipped and Asian equities were broadly steady
on Friday after a U.S. Federal Reserve official said the central
bank may begin to taper its asset buying this summer, lending
support to the dollar.
* The U.S. dollar held firm near a 10-month high against a
basket of major currencies after the Fed official comments.
* Most Asian currencies are trading weaker compared with the
dollar. See for a snapshot.
* The USD/INR pair is seen moving in a 54.60 to 54.95 range
during the session.
* Traders will monitor domestic shares for cues on foreign fund
flows, with the Singapore Nifty, an early indication of
the possible market direction, trading up 0.4 percent.
