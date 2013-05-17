* USD/INR seen starting little changed versus its close of 54.7750/7850 on Thursday as gains in the dollar versus major currencies get offset by positive opening cues from domestic shares. * Japanese shares slipped and Asian equities were broadly steady on Friday after a U.S. Federal Reserve official said the central bank may begin to taper its asset buying this summer, lending support to the dollar. * The U.S. dollar held firm near a 10-month high against a basket of major currencies after the Fed official comments. * Most Asian currencies are trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The USD/INR pair is seen moving in a 54.60 to 54.95 range during the session. * Traders will monitor domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows, with the Singapore Nifty, an early indication of the possible market direction, trading up 0.4 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)