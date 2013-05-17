* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is
expected to remain in a tight range versus its close of 7.39
percent on Thursday ahead of the debt sale later in the day.
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds,
which includes the sale of new 10-year 2023 bonds for 70 billion
rupees.
* The unexpectedly sharp fall in Indian wholesale inflation for
April has prompted many economists to change their policy rate
cut views, according to a Reuters poll on Thursday.
* The inflation print has also caused a rally in bonds and
traders now expect the new 10-year paper to be sold at around
7.30-7.35 percent levels.
* Brent June crude oil futures expired slightly higher on
Thursday, buoyed by a weaker dollar even as a bevy of slack U.S.
economic data capped gains in the stock market.
