* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to remain in a tight range versus its close of 7.39 percent on Thursday ahead of the debt sale later in the day. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds, which includes the sale of new 10-year 2023 bonds for 70 billion rupees. * The unexpectedly sharp fall in Indian wholesale inflation for April has prompted many economists to change their policy rate cut views, according to a Reuters poll on Thursday. * The inflation print has also caused a rally in bonds and traders now expect the new 10-year paper to be sold at around 7.30-7.35 percent levels. * Brent June crude oil futures expired slightly higher on Thursday, buoyed by a weaker dollar even as a bevy of slack U.S. economic data capped gains in the stock market.