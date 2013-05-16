BRIEF-Hi-Light Tek to dissolve unit
* Says it will dissolve a Dongguan-based subsidiary, which is engaged in cutting and printing of optical film
May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Tieto Corporation
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date May 23, 2019
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.436
Yield 2.979 pct
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets & Pohjola Markets
Listing Nasdaq OMX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law Finnish
ISIN FI4000064167
* Says co has transferred shareholding in Mint Bird Technologies, Rare Media Company, Kinobeo Software Source text: http://bit.ly/2mOWZXr Further company coverage:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 1.34 per share to shareholders for 2016