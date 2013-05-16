May 16 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Red Electrica Financiaciones

Guarantor Red Electrica Corporacion SA

Red Electrica De Espana SAU

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 31, 2019

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.509

Yield 2.464 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 196.6

bp over the 3.75 pct January 2019

DBR

Payment Date May 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Citigroup & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0935803386

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.