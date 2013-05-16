May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Financial Stability

Facility(EFSF)

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 23, 2023

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.531

Reoffer price 99.531

Yield 1.927 pct

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank &

JPMorgan

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1GOBCO

