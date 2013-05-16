May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Phoenix Pharmahandel GMBH & CO KG
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date May 27, 2020
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.229
Spread 211 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 557.4bp
Over the 3.25 pct DBR
Payment Date May 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole, Helaba, HSBC & LBBW
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.