TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 16.80 bln rupees

March 29 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all three bids for 16.80 billion rupees ($258.8 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)