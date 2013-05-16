BRIEF-National Peroxide says co informed of deal by Wadia to buy 1.4 mln shares from Solvay SA
* Clarifies on news item "Wadias to buy out Solvay's 25% stake in National Peroxide"
BANGALORE, May 16The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33700 ICS-201(B22mm) 34600 ICS-102(B22mm) 26300 ICS-103(23mm) 30800 ICS-104(24mm) 34000 ICS-202(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(26mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34500 ICS-105(27mm) 36400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 33900 ICS-105MMA(27) 35100 ICS-105PHR(28) 36900 ICS-105(28mm) 36400 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 36900 ICS-105(29mm) 37200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 37400 ICS-105(30mm) 37900 ICS-105(31mm) 38900 ICS-106(32mm) 40000 ICS-107(34mm) 48500
* Clarifies on news item "Wadias to buy out Solvay's 25% stake in National Peroxide"
* Says HCG plans to acquire a majority stake in Cancer Care Kenya
March 29 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all three bids for 16.80 billion rupees ($258.8 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)