BRIEF-First Home Bank and Stockmens Bank to merge
* First Home Bank of Mountain Grove - Alexander will become chairman of FBSI
May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date September 17, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.907
Reoffer yield 1.018 pct
Spread 24.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct Due 2018 UST
Payment Date May 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche bank, HSBC &
JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA(S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN US29874QCK85
* First Home Bank of Mountain Grove - Alexander will become chairman of FBSI
March 29 Indian shares ended higher for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as strong foreign investments into the country continued, although broader gains were capped ahead of the earnings season.
* Longboard Capital Advisors reports 6.58 percent passive stake in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc as on March 21, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2mP5PVu) Further company coverage: