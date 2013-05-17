* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.46 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.21 percent lower. * Japanese shares slipped and Asian equities were broadly steady on Friday after a U.S. Federal Reserve official said the central bank may begin to taper its asset buying this summer, lending support to the dollar. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 10.07 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed. * Foreigners have been net buyers for 21 consecutive sessions, bringing in a net of about $13 billion in 2013. * Analysts say they expect the rally to continue but there could be some profit-taking in the next few weeks. * On the watch, March-quarter earnings of ITC Ltd and India's foreign reserves and bank lending data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)