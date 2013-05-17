* USD/INR gains to 54.90/91 versus its close of
54.7750/7850 on Thursday as gains in the dollar versus major
currencies and other Asians offset the positive opening in
domestic shares.
* The U.S. dollar held firm near a 10-month high against a
basket of major currencies after a regional Fed chief, long seen
as a policy dove, said the Fed could begin easing up on stimulus
this summer and end it late this year.
* Most Asian currencies are trading weaker compared with the
dollar. See for a snapshot.
* The USD/INR pair is seen moving in a 54.70 to 55.10 range
during the session with exporters expected to step in to sell
around 55-55.05 levels.
* Traders will monitor domestic shares for cues on foreign fund
flows. Shares trading up 0.2 percent in early trade.
