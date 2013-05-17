* USD/INR gains to 54.90/91 versus its close of 54.7750/7850 on Thursday as gains in the dollar versus major currencies and other Asians offset the positive opening in domestic shares. * The U.S. dollar held firm near a 10-month high against a basket of major currencies after a regional Fed chief, long seen as a policy dove, said the Fed could begin easing up on stimulus this summer and end it late this year. * Most Asian currencies are trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The USD/INR pair is seen moving in a 54.70 to 55.10 range during the session with exporters expected to step in to sell around 55-55.05 levels. * Traders will monitor domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows. Shares trading up 0.2 percent in early trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)