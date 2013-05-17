* India's biggest cigarette maker, ITC Ltd may beat Jan-March earnings consensus forecast when it reports results later in the day, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects ITC to report a profit of 19.36 billion rupees ($353 million) for the quarter compared with a wider consensus mean estimate of 19.07 billion rupees. * Shares in ITC are up 1.2 percent at 0402 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)