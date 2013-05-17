* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield drops 3 basis points from Thursday's close to 7.36 percent as banks buy on hopes it will be an OMO paper and will fetch a good price because of the bullish sentiment in the market. * Expectations of sharper interest rate cuts after headline inflation dropped below the central bank's comfort level of 5 percent have supported sentiment in the market. * Traders expect the new 10-year bond to be sold around 7.27 levels later in the day. India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds, which includes the sale of new 10-year 2023 bonds for 70 billion rupees. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6636 9202; Reuters Messaging: shamik.paul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)