* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield drops 3
basis points from Thursday's close to 7.36 percent as banks buy
on hopes it will be an OMO paper and will fetch a good price
because of the bullish sentiment in the market.
* Expectations of sharper interest rate cuts after headline
inflation dropped below the central bank's comfort level of 5
percent have supported sentiment in the market.
* Traders expect the new 10-year bond to be sold around 7.27
levels later in the day. India will sell 150 billion rupees
($2.7 billion) of bonds, which includes the sale of new 10-year
2023 bonds for 70 billion rupees.
(shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6636 9202; Reuters
Messaging: shamik.paul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)