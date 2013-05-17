* NSE's Pharma Index falls 0.93 percent after the Indian government formally notified a new drug pricing policy designed to increase the number of drugs deemed essential that are subject to price caps. * The policy, which will curtail prices of costly brands sold by domestic and international drugmakers, was approved by the government in November. * Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd falls 1.68 percent, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd slips 1.65 percent, while Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd declines 1.68 percent. * Cipla Ltd is down 0.94 percent and Lupin Ltd falls 1.04 percent. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/ himank.sharma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)