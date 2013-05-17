* NSE's Pharma Index falls 0.93 percent after the
Indian government formally notified a new drug pricing policy
designed to increase the number of drugs deemed essential that
are subject to price caps.
* The policy, which will curtail prices of costly brands sold by
domestic and international drugmakers, was approved by the
government in November.
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd falls 1.68 percent,
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd slips 1.65 percent, while
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd declines 1.68 percent.
* Cipla Ltd is down 0.94 percent and Lupin Ltd
falls 1.04 percent.
