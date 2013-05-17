* India's main BSE index down 0.03 percent while the broader NSE index falls 0.04 percent as lenders are hit by profit-booking after a strong rally this week. * Banking shares are falling after two straight days of gains sparked by rising hopes the Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates as early as June. * State Bank of India falls 0.43 percent after gaining over 6 percent and HDFC Bank Ltd loses 1.18 percent after graining almost 5 percent. * Drugmakers' shares fall after the government formally notified a new drug pricing policy designed to increase the number of drugs deemed essential that are subject to price caps. * Dr.Reddy's Laboratories falls 1.72 percent and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd down 1.36 percent. * However, JM Financial Ltd surges 16.77 percent after the company said former Citigroup Inc chief executive Vikram Pandit would buy a stake in the Indian financial services company. (himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)